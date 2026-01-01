$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Volt
LTZ CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN*2nd WINTER**LOW KMS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2017 Chevrolet Volt
LTZ CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN*2nd WINTER**LOW KMS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,760 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVROLET SERVICE RECORDES*2ND SET WINTER IN RIMS*VERY LOW KMS* Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L With Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Premium Bose Audio System. and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
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Exterior
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Convenience
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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+ taxes & licensing>
905-281-2255