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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVROLET SERVICE RECORDES*2ND SET WINTER IN RIMS*VERY LOW KMS<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L</span><span> With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Maroon on </span><span>Black Leather</span><span> Interior. </span><span>Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Premium Bose Audio System. and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Volt

55,760 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LTZ CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN*2nd WINTER**LOW KMS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14333990

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LTZ CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN*2nd WINTER**LOW KMS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
55,760KM
VIN 1G1RB6S56HU144730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,760 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVROLET SERVICE RECORDES*2ND SET WINTER IN RIMS*VERY LOW KMS* Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L With Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Premium Bose Audio System. and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Chevrolet Volt