Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENEGRS*<span> </span><span>Very Clean 3.6L V6 Dodge Durango R/T with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather </span><span>Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, </span><span>AUX, AC, Keyless, </span><span>Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Back Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Seats, </span><span>Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles, Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 Dodge Durango

152,620 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Durango

GT V6 AWD CERTIFIED*ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14378884

2017 Dodge Durango

GT V6 AWD CERTIFIED*ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 14378884
  2. 14378884
  3. 14378884
  4. 14378884
  5. 14378884
  6. 14378884
  7. 14378884
  8. 14378884
  9. 14378884
  10. 14378884
  11. 14378884
  12. 14378884
  13. 14378884
  14. 14378884
  15. 14378884
  16. 14378884
  17. 14378884
  18. 14378884
  19. 14378884
  20. 14378884
  21. 14378884
  22. 14378884
  23. 14378884
  24. 14378884
  25. 14378884
  26. 14378884
  27. 14378884
  28. 14378884
  29. 14378884
  30. 14378884
  31. 14378884
  32. 14378884
  33. 14378884
  34. 14378884
  35. 14378884
  36. 14378884
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
152,620KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG7HC790951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,620 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENEGRS* Very Clean 3.6L V6 Dodge Durango R/T with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Keyless, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Back Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Seats, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles, Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Lexus NX 300t PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Lexus NX 300t PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 97,320 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volvo XC60 T6 INSRIPTION AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Volvo XC60 T6 INSRIPTION AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 127,230 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Subaru Forester LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 136,020 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Dodge Durango