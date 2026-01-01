$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
LARIAT FX-4 OFFROAD CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2017 Ford F-150
LARIAT FX-4 OFFROAD CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,850 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*15 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford F-150 LARIAT 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black/Red Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated/Ventilated Front Power Seats, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, Leather Interior, Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Heated Rear Seats, Blind Spot Indicators, Memory Driver Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
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Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255