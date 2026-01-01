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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*15 SERVICE RECORDS*<span> </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Very Clean Ford F-150 </span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>LARIAT 3.5L</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span> V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black/Red Leather Interior.</span><span> Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated/Ventilated Front Power Seats, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, Leather Interior, Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Heated Rear Seats, Blind Spot Indicators, Memory Driver Seats, </span></font><span>and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2017 Ford F-150

165,850 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ford F-150

LARIAT FX-4 OFFROAD CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14378890

2017 Ford F-150

LARIAT FX-4 OFFROAD CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,850KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG4HFA14914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,850 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*15 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford F-150 LARIAT 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black/Red Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated/Ventilated Front Power Seats, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, Leather Interior, Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Heated Rear Seats, Blind Spot Indicators, Memory Driver Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Ford F-150