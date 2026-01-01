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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>2017 GMC Sierra SLT. Very nicely optioned All Terrain trim. 4x4 Crew Cab 5.8 Box. Accident Free!!</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of processing fees and HST •Safety Certification, unless stated otherwise, is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $295 and include title transfer, licensing and fuel charges•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

147,340 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLT All Terrain

Watch This Vehicle
14116405

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLT All Terrain

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,340KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC7HG109882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,340 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Sierra SLT. Very nicely optioned All Terrain trim. 4x4 Crew Cab 5.8' Box. Accident Free!!

•All prices are exclusive of processing fees and HST •Safety Certification, unless stated otherwise, is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $295 and include title transfer, licensing and fuel charges•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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289-293-1913

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$27,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2017 GMC Sierra 1500