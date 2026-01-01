$27,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLT All Terrain
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLT All Terrain
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,340 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Sierra SLT. Very nicely optioned All Terrain trim. 4x4 Crew Cab 5.8' Box. Accident Free!!
•All prices are exclusive of processing fees and HST •Safety Certification, unless stated otherwise, is available at $599 for sedans/SUVs and $799 for trucks •Dealer processing fees are $295 and include title transfer, licensing and fuel charges•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm). Any warranty included with the vehicle is only applicable with a Safety Standards Certificate. •This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
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289-293-1913