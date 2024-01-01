Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walkers Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/ https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/ https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

87,530 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4x4| LOCAL TRADE| LEATHER| NAV|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4x4| LOCAL TRADE| LEATHER| NAV|

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

  1. 11215127
  2. 11215127
  3. 11215127
  4. 11215127
  5. 11215127
  6. 11215127
  7. 11215127
  8. 11215127
  9. 11215127
  10. 11215127
  11. 11215127
  12. 11215127
  13. 11215127
  14. 11215127
  15. 11215127
  16. 11215127
  17. 11215127
  18. 11215127
  19. 11215127
  20. 11215127
  21. 11215127
  22. 11215127
  23. 11215127
  24. 11215127
  25. 11215127
  26. 11215127
  27. 11215127
  28. 11215127
  29. 11215127
  30. 11215127
  31. 11215127
  32. 11215127
  33. 11215127
  34. 11215127
  35. 11215127
  36. 11215127
  37. 11215127
  38. 11215127
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,530KM
Used
VIN 1C4BJWEG5HL538699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,530 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations!

We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com
Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/
https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/
https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington
https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | CO-PILOT 360+ for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | CO-PILOT 360+ 20,307 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sedan TOURING | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | ONLY 71 KM! for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sedan TOURING | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | ONLY 71 KM! 71,797 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM |1 OWNER |ONLY 73KM! for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata GL | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM |1 OWNER |ONLY 73KM! 73,636 KM $17,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-631-XXXX

(click to show)

905-631-8100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler