2017 Maserati Levante

Menu
Account
Sign In
** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** <BR><BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>HIGH-VALUE OPTIONS<BR><BR>-BACK-UP CAMERA<BR>-BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY<BR>-HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER<BR>-LEATHER<BR>-MEMORY SEAT<BR>-NAVIGATION SYSTEM<BR><BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50 point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you dont use it, you wont lose it guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>Please note, that 20% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.<BR>_______________________________________________<BR><BR>SALES - (905) 639-8187<BR>______________________________________________<BR><BR>WE ARE LOCATED AT<BR><BR>547 Plains Rd E,<BR>Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

2017 Maserati Levante

109,100 KM

Details Description

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Maserati Levante

NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 3-YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE !!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Maserati Levante

NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 3-YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

  1. 11013317
  2. 11013317
  3. 11013317
  4. 11013317
  5. 11013317
  6. 11013317
  7. 11013317
  8. 11013317
  9. 11013317
  10. 11013317
  11. 11013317
  12. 11013317
  13. 11013317
  14. 11013317
  15. 11013317
  16. 11013317
  17. 11013317
  18. 11013317
  19. 11013317
  20. 11013317
  21. 11013317
  22. 11013317
  23. 11013317
  24. 11013317
  25. 11013317
  26. 11013317
  27. 11013317
  28. 11013317
  29. 11013317
  30. 11013317
  31. 11013317
  32. 11013317
  33. 11013317
  34. 11013317
  35. 11013317
  36. 11013317
  37. 11013317
  38. 11013317
  39. 11013317
  40. 11013317
  41. 11013317
  42. 11013317
  43. 11013317
  44. 11013317
  45. 11013317
  46. 11013317
  47. 11013317
  48. 11013317
  49. 11013317
  50. 11013317
Contact Seller

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,100KM
Used
VIN ZN661XUL3HX241704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,100 KM

Vehicle Description

** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE **

_______________________________________________

HIGH-VALUE OPTIONS

-BACK-UP CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
-HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
-LEATHER
-MEMORY SEAT
-NAVIGATION SYSTEM

_______________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50 point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don't use it, you won't lose it guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon
_______________________________________________

Please note, that 20% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.
_______________________________________________

SALES - (905) 639-8187
______________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ 2.0H - SELECT - HYBRID - LEATHER - BACK-UP-CAM !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Lincoln MKZ 2.0H - SELECT - HYBRID - LEATHER - BACK-UP-CAM !!! 86,750 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTec 4MATIC - DIESEL - LEATHER !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTec 4MATIC - DIESEL - LEATHER !!! 182,950 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S5 3.0T - TECHNIK PKG - COUPE - 58,000KM ONLY !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Audi S5 3.0T - TECHNIK PKG - COUPE - 58,000KM ONLY !! 58,953 KM $34,777 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2017 Maserati Levante