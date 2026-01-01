$25,800+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Frontier
4WD Crew Cab LWB Auto,LOW KM's,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED !
2017 Nissan Frontier
4WD Crew Cab LWB Auto,LOW KM's,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD CREW CAB..LWB..LOW MILEAGE!..GREAT CONDITION..ACCIDENT FREE..POWER SUNROOF..REAR VIEW CAMERA..BLUETOOTH..HEATED SEATS..ALL NEW TIRES..NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED !
ABS..TRACTION CONTROL..CRUISE CONTROL...RUNNING BOARDS..
CERTIFIED and much more !!..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
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905-315-XXXX(click to show)
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905-315-1885