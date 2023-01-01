Menu
We WILL certify this Murano AND include a 3 year warranty for only $995! Fully Loaded with leather, sunroof, heated seats and priced to sell. Rare to find something this nice at this price.

Financing available at competitive rates.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

Our diverse selection of inventory includes trucks, SUVs, supercars and race cars. Free delivery is available in some areas, or pick-up from our location. For race cars, please contact us and we'll schedule you in at your convenience.

We strive to make your vehicle purchasing experience as seamless as possible and match it with our after sales service! 

There are two ways you can buy a vehicle from us. Either "you certify you save" and purchase as-is or avoid the hassle and we can certify it for you. 

If you decide to certify yourself, the following statement is as per OMVIC regulations: this vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sounds or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fir for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. 

Safety certification is available for $695+HST.

2017 Nissan Murano

293,403 KM

$11,738

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR PLATINUM

2017 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR PLATINUM

Location

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,738

+ taxes & licensing

293,403KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH2HN201270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 293,403 KM

Vehicle Description

We WILL certify this Murano AND include a 3 year warranty for only $995! Fully Loaded with leather, sunroof, heated seats and priced to sell. Rare to find something this nice at this price.

 

Financing available at competitive rates.

 

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

 

 

 

Our diverse selection of inventory includes trucks, SUVs, supercars and race cars. Free delivery is available in some areas, or pick-up from our location. For race cars, please contact us and we’ll schedule you in at your convenience.

 

 

 

We strive to make your vehicle purchasing experience as seamless as possible and match it with our after sales service! 

 

 

 

There are two ways you can buy a vehicle from us. Either “you certify you save” and purchase as-is or avoid the hassle and we can certify it for you. 

 

 

 

If you decide to certify yourself, the following statement is as per OMVIC regulations: this vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sounds or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fir for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. 

 

 

 

Safety certification is available for $695+HST. 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

$11,738

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

2017 Nissan Murano