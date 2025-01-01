Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*<span> Very Clean Nissan Rogue S AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic </span><span>Transmission</span><span>. Black on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2017 Nissan Rogue

102,280 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Rogue

S AWD CERTIFID CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12931700

2017 Nissan Rogue

S AWD CERTIFID CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12931700
  2. 12931700
  3. 12931700
  4. 12931700
  5. 12931700
  6. 12931700
  7. 12931700
  8. 12931700
  9. 12931700
  10. 12931700
  11. 12931700
  12. 12931700
  13. 12931700
  14. 12931700
  15. 12931700
  16. 12931700
  17. 12931700
  18. 12931700
  19. 12931700
  20. 12931700
  21. 12931700
  22. 12931700
  23. 12931700
  24. 12931700
  25. 12931700
  26. 12931700
  27. 12931700
  28. 12931700
  29. 12931700
  30. 12931700
  31. 12931700
  32. 12931700
  33. 12931700
  34. 12931700
  35. 12931700
  36. 12931700
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,280KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV6HC832333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,280 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED* Very Clean Nissan Rogue S AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Audi TT TECH S-LINE QUATRRO AWD CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Audi TT TECH S-LINE QUATRRO AWD CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS 173,010 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5I AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Subaru Forester 2.5I AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE 190,000 KM $16,595 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE 67,780 KM $15,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Nissan Rogue