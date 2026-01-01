$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring
2017 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring Fully loaded turbocharged SUV with the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and practicality.
Equipped with Subarus powerful 2.0L turbo engine and legendary Symmetrical AWD for confident driving in all conditions.
Loaded with premium features including panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power liftgate, premium audio, dual-zone climate control, backup camera, X-Mode, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features. Spacious, smooth, and extremely versatile with 142,500 km. A sporty yet reliable SUV thats ready for any season.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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