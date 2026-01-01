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<p>2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring Fully loaded turbocharged SUV with the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and practicality. </p><p>Equipped with Subarus powerful 2.0L turbo engine and legendary Symmetrical AWD for confident driving in all conditions. </p><p>Loaded with premium features including panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power liftgate, premium audio, dual-zone climate control, backup camera, X-Mode, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features. Spacious, smooth, and extremely versatile with 142,500 km. A sporty yet reliable SUV thats ready for any season.</p>

2017 Subaru Forester

142,500 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14144005

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJHUC2HH486818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring Fully loaded turbocharged SUV with the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and practicality.

Equipped with Subarus powerful 2.0L turbo engine and legendary Symmetrical AWD for confident driving in all conditions.

Loaded with premium features including panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power liftgate, premium audio, dual-zone climate control, backup camera, X-Mode, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features. Spacious, smooth, and extremely versatile with 142,500 km. A sporty yet reliable SUV thats ready for any season.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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888-996-6510

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$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2017 Subaru Forester