Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nD SET WINTER ON ALLOYS<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Toyota AWD Rav4 SE HYBRID 2.5L 4Cyl </span><span>with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Black</span><span> Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

135,660 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD HYBRID CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14334002

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD HYBRID CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 14334002
  2. 14334002
  3. 14334002
  4. 14334002
  5. 14334002
  6. 14334002
  7. 14334002
  8. 14334002
  9. 14334002
  10. 14334002
  11. 14334002
  12. 14334002
  13. 14334002
  14. 14334002
  15. 14334002
  16. 14334002
  17. 14334002
  18. 14334002
  19. 14334002
  20. 14334002
  21. 14334002
  22. 14334002
  23. 14334002
  24. 14334002
  25. 14334002
  26. 14334002
  27. 14334002
  28. 14334002
  29. 14334002
  30. 14334002
  31. 14334002
  32. 14334002
  33. 14334002
  34. 14334002
  35. 14334002
  36. 14334002
  37. 14334002
  38. 14334002
  39. 14334002
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
135,660KM
VIN JTMRJREV8HD108173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,660 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nD SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Clean Toyota AWD Rav4 SE HYBRID 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *20 SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *20 SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 137,350 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NNAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NNAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 168,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-DESIGN PREMIER PLUS AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*VOLVO MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-DESIGN PREMIER PLUS AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*VOLVO MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 105,930 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Toyota RAV4