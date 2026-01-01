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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span> </span><span>Very Clean Toyota AWD Rav4 Limited 2.5L 4Cyl </span><span>with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Brown</span><span> Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

184,650 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14451580

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,650KM
VIN 2T3DFREV4HW628692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4202
  • Mileage 184,650 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Toyota AWD Rav4 Limited 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Brown Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Toyota RAV4