$27,388+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$27,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,689 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4, 5.3L V8, Heated seats, Leather steering wheel, Nav/back-up cam, tonneau cover, running boards, 20" wheels. This Accident Free Sierra also comes with a Safety Certification at NO additional cost!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 926-7121