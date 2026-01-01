$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD 6.0L V8 SLE CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD 6.0L V8 SLE CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,340 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 2500 SLE Crew 4x4 6.0 V8 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Front Power Seats, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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+ taxes & licensing>
905-281-2255