Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9505381
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7JU680146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 1 OWNER!! HEATED CLOTH SEATS, AM/FM/CD/BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2011 Dodge Challenger
174,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
181,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
188,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory