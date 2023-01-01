$22,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
74,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9505381
- VIN: KMHD84LF7JU680146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 1 OWNER!! HEATED CLOTH SEATS, AM/FM/CD/BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8