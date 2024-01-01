Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

70,951 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE S-AWC| LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS| HEATED SEATS|

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE S-AWC| LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS| HEATED SEATS|

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,951KM
Used
VIN JA4J24A57JZ614051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3755
  • Mileage 70,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander