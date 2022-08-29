Menu
2018 Norma M20 FC

203 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

Location

Gray Automotive Group

760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6

(905) 926-7121

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9322726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 203 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
