
2018 Norma M20 FC
760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 203 KM
