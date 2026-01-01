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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*<font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span> Blue on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Cruise Control</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Boards, Premium Alpine Audio System, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Duel Power Front Seats, Back Up Camera, a</span></font><span>nd ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2018 RAM 1500

158,450 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT HEMI CREW 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

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14021937

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT HEMI CREW 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
158,450KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT1JS243002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,450 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DODGE SERVICE RECORDS* Blue on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Boards, Premium Alpine Audio System, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Duel Power Front Seats, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-XXXX

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905-281-2255

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 RAM 1500