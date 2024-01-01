Menu
Account
Sign In
R-DESIGN PKG - T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid

2018 Volvo XC60

118,700 KM

Details Description

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volvo XC60

T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-DESIGN -

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC60

T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-DESIGN -

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,700KM
Used
VIN YV4BR0DM6J1070364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,700 KM

Vehicle Description

R-DESIGN PKG - T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-DESIGN - for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Volvo XC60 T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-DESIGN - 118,700 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD LAREDO - 3.6 - LOW KMS - for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD LAREDO - 3.6 - LOW KMS - 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL HYBRID - AWD - BACK-UP CAMERA - LEATHER !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Ford Escape SEL HYBRID - AWD - BACK-UP CAMERA - LEATHER !! 134,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC60