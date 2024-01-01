$31,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo XC60
2018 Volvo XC60
T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-DESIGN -
2018 Volvo XC60
T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-DESIGN -
Location
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
118,700KM
Used
VIN YV4BR0DM6J1070364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 118,700 KM
Vehicle Description
R-DESIGN PKG - T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
905-639-8187
2018 Volvo XC60