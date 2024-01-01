$57,388+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Location
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$57,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,593 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 66,593 kms. Nicely optioned 6.6L V8 Duramax Crew Cab. Accident Free! 4x4, Heated seats, Z71 Package, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Bedliner + much more. Safety also INCLUDED!
$476.58 bi-weekly @ 8.99%!!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
*Interest rates/payments are displayed as per the listing price and based on prime lending rates for a 72 month term OAC. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Finance Application fees may apply as per the age and mileage of the vehicle and third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or be added on to financing (OAC).
