2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

66,593 KM

$57,388

Location

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,593KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KSEY6KF146377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,593 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 66,593 kms. Nicely optioned 6.6L V8 Duramax Crew Cab. Accident Free! 4x4, Heated seats, Z71 Package, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Bedliner + much more. Safety also INCLUDED! 

$476.58 bi-weekly @ 8.99%!!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!

*Interest rates/payments are displayed as per the listing price and based on prime lending rates for a 72 month term OAC. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Finance Application fees may apply as per the age and mileage of the vehicle and third party lender requirements. Taxes and license are not included in listing price, and will be due on delivery or be added on to financing (OAC).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
