<p>FULL SHELVING IN REAR! LADDER RACKS! NO ACCIDENTS! 3/4 TON 2500 SERIES! 2 SEATER WITH PARTITION WALL REVERSE CAMERA, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, DELAY WIPERS AM/FM RADIO. 2 TO CHOOSE FROM 1 HAS V-6 4.3 LITRE THE OTHER ONE HAS 6.0 LITRE V-8. THE SAME MILEAGE ON BOTH IDENTICAL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. LEASING & FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p>

2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van

138,100 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,100KM
Used
VIN 1GTW7AFP4K1215099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 138,100 KM

Vehicle Description

FULL SHELVING IN REAR! LADDER RACKS! NO ACCIDENTS! 3/4 TON 2500 SERIES! 2 SEATER WITH PARTITION WALL REVERSE CAMERA, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, DELAY WIPERS AM/FM RADIO. 2 TO CHOOSE FROM 1 HAS V-6 4.3 LITRE THE OTHER ONE HAS 6.0 LITRE V-8. THE SAME MILEAGE ON BOTH IDENTICAL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. LEASING & FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

