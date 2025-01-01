Menu
2019 Volvo XC40

120,250 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design Pkg - Moonroof - Leather !!

12661902

2019 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design Pkg - Moonroof - Leather !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,250KM
VIN YV4162UM6K2071218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,250 KM

Vehicle Description

R-Design Pkg ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** CANADIAN VEHICLE **

Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca *


___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Air Conditioning
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Alloy Wheels
Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats
Power Windows
Parking Sensors
Keyless Entry
Power Steering

___________________________________________



Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings Include
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
GVWR: TBA
54 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
330w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated R-Design Front Comfort Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory
4 way lumbar and cushion extension

2019 Volvo XC40