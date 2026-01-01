$27,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
Platinum V6 2 Yr Warranty
2020 Ford Explorer
Platinum V6 2 Yr Warranty
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 188,937 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! 2020 FORD Explorer PLATINUM: V6 AWD, 2 tone black/brown Leather Interior, Power seats, Heated seats, Pano roof, Nav/Backup Cam, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more. Meticulously maintained and Accident Free local ON vehicle. 2 year warranty included!
•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
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