Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span data-sheets-root=1>Just Arrived! 2020 FORD Explorer PLATINUM: V6 AWD, 2 tone black/brown Leather Interior, Power seats, Heated seats, Pano roof, Nav/Backup Cam, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more. Meticulously maintained and Accident Free local ON vehicle. 2 year warranty included!</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2020 Ford Explorer

188,937 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum V6 2 Yr Warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14234570

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum V6 2 Yr Warranty

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

  1. 1780841714178
  2. 1780841714688
  3. 1780841715228
  4. 1780841715708
  5. 1780841716235
  6. 1780841716710
  7. 1780841717186
  8. 1780841717659
  9. 1780841718143
  10. 1780841718582
  11. 1780841719022
  12. 1780841719528
  13. 1780841719977
  14. 1780841720411
  15. 1780841720854
  16. 1780841721288
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
188,937KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FM5K8HC2LGB16997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 188,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! 2020 FORD Explorer PLATINUM: V6 AWD, 2 tone black/brown Leather Interior, Power seats, Heated seats, Pano roof, Nav/Backup Cam, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more. Meticulously maintained and Accident Free local ON vehicle. 2 year warranty included!

•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gray Automotive Group

Used 2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT DIESEL 6.75' Box for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT DIESEL 6.75' Box 125,318 KM $47,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum V6 2 Yr Warranty for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum V6 2 Yr Warranty 188,937 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD DIESEL 153
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD DIESEL 153" High Country 181,825 KM $46,900 + tax & lic

Email Gray Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-293-XXXX

(click to show)

289-293-1913

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2020 Ford Explorer