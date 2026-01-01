$50,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
POWER WAGON HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 RAM 2500
POWER WAGON HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$50,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,270 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED* Clean Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab 6.4L HEMI POWER WAGON with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Leather Interior, Fog Lights, Reverse Parking Sensors, Driver Power Seat, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Running Boards, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audi System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255