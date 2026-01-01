2020 RAM 2500

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*<span> </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Clean Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab </span><span>6.4L HEMI</span><span> POWER WAGON with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>, Side Turning Signals, Leather Interior, Fog Lights, Reverse Parking Sensors, Driver Power Seat, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Running Boards, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audi System, a</span></font><span>nd ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2020 RAM 2500

116,270 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14012763

2020 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
116,270KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ9LG134708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,270 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED* Clean Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab 6.4L HEMI POWER WAGON with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Leather Interior, Fog Lights, Reverse Parking Sensors, Driver Power Seat, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Running Boards, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audi System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$50,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 RAM 2500