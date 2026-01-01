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<p>*SAFETY INLCUDED*ACIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*<span> Very Clean Ford </span><span>Mustang Mach-E</span><span> </span><span>PREMIUM </span><span>with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

111,590 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

PREMIUM-X LONG RANGE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14114719

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

PREMIUM-X LONG RANGE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,590KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU1MMA36626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4021
  • Mileage 111,590 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INLCUDED*ACIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Mustang Mach-E PREMIUM with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E