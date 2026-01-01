$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
PREMIUM-X LONG RANGE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
PREMIUM-X LONG RANGE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A4021
- Mileage 111,590 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INLCUDED*ACIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Mustang Mach-E PREMIUM with Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
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Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255