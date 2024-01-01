Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walkers Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/ https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/ https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

2021 Hyundai Venue

76,613 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

  1. 10951217
  2. 10951217
  3. 10951217
  4. 10951217
  5. 10951217
  6. 10951217
  7. 10951217
  8. 10951217
  9. 10951217
  10. 10951217
  11. 10951217
  12. 10951217
  13. 10951217
  14. 10951217
  15. 10951217
  16. 10951217
  17. 10951217
  18. 10951217
  19. 10951217
  20. 10951217
  21. 10951217
  22. 10951217
  23. 10951217
  24. 10951217
  25. 10951217
  26. 10951217
  27. 10951217
  28. 10951217
  29. 10951217
  30. 10951217
  31. 10951217
  32. 10951217
  33. 10951217
  34. 10951217
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,613KM
Used
VIN kmhrc8a37mu101830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,613 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations!

We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com
Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/
https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/
https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington
https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV 25,452 KM $43,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid TOURING | HYBRID | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid TOURING | HYBRID | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION 110,432 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | 7 PASSENGER for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford Explorer XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | 7 PASSENGER 59,509 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

Call Dealer

905-631-XXXX

(click to show)

905-631-8100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Venue