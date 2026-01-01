2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*10 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Mercedes-Benz E 450 3.0L V6 4MATIC With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black </span><span>Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Massage Seats, Back/Front Sensors, Cooled Seats, </span><span>Steering Mounted Control, Panoramic roof, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signal</span><span>,</span><span> Premium</span><span> Sound System</span><span>, Blind Spot Indicators, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

108,316 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14523955

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
108,316KM
VIN W1KZF5KB7NB084658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4300
  • Mileage 108,316 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*10 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz E 450 3.0L V6 4MATIC With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Massage Seats, Back/Front Sensors, Cooled Seats, Steering Mounted Control, Panoramic roof, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signal, Premium Sound System, Blind Spot Indicators, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 4MATIC *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 108,316 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-XXXX

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905-281-2255

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$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class