$23,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Subaru Outback
Convenience *Eyesight
2022 Subaru Outback
Convenience *Eyesight
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
109,905KM
VIN 4S4BTDAC1N3280285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1147
- Mileage 109,905 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing>
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2022 Subaru Outback