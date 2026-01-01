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2022 Subaru Outback

109,905 KM

Details

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Outback

Convenience *Eyesight

Watch This Vehicle
14282942

2022 Subaru Outback

Convenience *Eyesight

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,905KM
VIN 4S4BTDAC1N3280285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1147
  • Mileage 109,905 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-3805

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2022 Subaru Outback