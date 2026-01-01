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<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD, available now at Winegard Ford! This sporty crossover combines a sleek design with impressive performance, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With only 23,087 KM on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. Its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, from advanced safety technologies to convenient tech.</p> <p>This Ford Edge ST-Line AWD is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable. Here are five that really stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS):</strong> Stay confident on the road with this smart system that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.</li> <li><strong>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help mitigate or avoid potential collisions.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Easily access the cargo area with the touch of a button, making loading and unloading a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay comfortable with this system that allows you and your passenger to set your own preferred temperatures.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Winegard Ford today to experience this exceptional Ford Edge ST-Line AWD for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Ford Edge

23,087 KM

Details Description Features

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2024 Ford Edge

ST Line AWD

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14013801

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line AWD

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
23,087KM
VIN 2FMPK4J9XRBA95073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD, available now at Winegard Ford! This sporty crossover combines a sleek design with impressive performance, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With only 23,087 KM on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. It's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, from advanced safety technologies to convenient tech.


This Ford Edge ST-Line AWD is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable. Here are five that really stand out:


  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS): Stay confident on the road with this smart system that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.
  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help mitigate or avoid potential collisions.
  • Power Liftgate: Easily access the cargo area with the touch of a button, making loading and unloading a breeze.
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable with this system that allows you and your passenger to set your own preferred temperatures.

Visit Winegard Ford today to experience this exceptional Ford Edge ST-Line AWD for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Paint w/Badging
TIRES: 245/50R20 AS
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Wheels: 20" Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
6-Way Driver Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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888-566-6828

2024 Ford Edge