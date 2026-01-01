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2024 Ford Edge
ST Line AWD
2024 Ford Edge
ST Line AWD
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,087 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line AWD, available now at Winegard Ford! This sporty crossover combines a sleek design with impressive performance, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With only 23,087 KM on the odometer, this Edge is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. It's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, from advanced safety technologies to convenient tech.
This Ford Edge ST-Line AWD is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable. Here are five that really stand out:
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS): Stay confident on the road with this smart system that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help mitigate or avoid potential collisions.
- Power Liftgate: Easily access the cargo area with the touch of a button, making loading and unloading a breeze.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable with this system that allows you and your passenger to set your own preferred temperatures.
Visit Winegard Ford today to experience this exceptional Ford Edge ST-Line AWD for yourself!
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