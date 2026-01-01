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<p>Looking for a versatile and efficient SUV? Check out this used 2025 Ford Escape PHEV FWD, now available at Winegard Ford! This hybrid SUV offers a perfect blend of practicality and eco-friendliness, making it an ideal choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With only 22,447 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for its next chapter.</p> <p>This Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll enjoy a comfortable and connected ride, with advanced technology and safety features to keep you secure on the road. The Escape PHEV FWD is a smart choice for those seeking a modern, fuel-efficient vehicle without compromising on space or capability.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this Ford Escape PHEV FWD a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Plug-in Hybrid Technology:</strong> Experience the benefits of electric driving with the flexibility of a gasoline engine, offering impressive fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to features like BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Collision Mitigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go.</li> <li><strong>Connected Navigation:</strong> Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, featuring voice activation and real-time traffic updates.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> With ample cargo space and a comfortable seating arrangement, this Escape is ready for your family and all your gear.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2025 Ford Escape

22,447 KM

Details Description Features

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2025 Ford Escape

PHEV FWD

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13971507

2025 Ford Escape

PHEV FWD

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
22,447KM
VIN 1FMCU0E16SUA91236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vapor Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and efficient SUV? Check out this used 2025 Ford Escape PHEV FWD, now available at Winegard Ford! This hybrid SUV offers a perfect blend of practicality and eco-friendliness, making it an ideal choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With only 22,447 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for its next chapter.


This Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy a comfortable and connected ride, with advanced technology and safety features to keep you secure on the road. The Escape PHEV FWD is a smart choice for those seeking a modern, fuel-efficient vehicle without compromising on space or capability.


Here are five standout features that make this Ford Escape PHEV FWD a must-see:


  • Plug-in Hybrid Technology: Experience the benefits of electric driving with the flexibility of a gasoline engine, offering impressive fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence thanks to features like BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Collision Mitigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go.
  • Connected Navigation: Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, featuring voice activation and real-time traffic updates.
  • Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Spacious Interior: With ample cargo space and a comfortable seating arrangement, this Escape is ready for your family and all your gear.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.91 Axle Ratio
42 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 3.3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 14.4 kWh Capacity
4600# Gvwr 467.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Magnetic Aluminum -inc: painted pockets
Tires: 225/60R18 100H A/S BSW
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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2025 Ford Escape