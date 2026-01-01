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2025 Ford Escape
PHEV FWD
2025 Ford Escape
PHEV FWD
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vapor Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and efficient SUV? Check out this used 2025 Ford Escape PHEV FWD, now available at Winegard Ford! This hybrid SUV offers a perfect blend of practicality and eco-friendliness, making it an ideal choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With only 22,447 KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for its next chapter.
This Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy a comfortable and connected ride, with advanced technology and safety features to keep you secure on the road. The Escape PHEV FWD is a smart choice for those seeking a modern, fuel-efficient vehicle without compromising on space or capability.
Here are five standout features that make this Ford Escape PHEV FWD a must-see:
- Plug-in Hybrid Technology: Experience the benefits of electric driving with the flexibility of a gasoline engine, offering impressive fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence thanks to features like BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Collision Mitigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go.
- Connected Navigation: Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, featuring voice activation and real-time traffic updates.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort, especially during those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Spacious Interior: With ample cargo space and a comfortable seating arrangement, this Escape is ready for your family and all your gear.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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