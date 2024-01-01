$44,990+ tax & licensing
1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige+Blue Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - IMPORTED FROM SOUTH AMERICA - ORIGINAL RESTORED FRAME, BODY, AND ENGINE 6 CYLINDERS - 4-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SHORT STEP-SIDE BED - CUSTOM EXHAUST - CUSTOM WOOD BED - CHROME GRILL AND BUMPERS - 20" WHEELS - APACHE DESIGN INTERIOR - POWER STEERING & WINDOWS -
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Warranty
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
519-267-8448