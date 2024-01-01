$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 GMC Sierra 2500
2WD Reg Cab 133" WT
2007 GMC Sierra 2500
2WD Reg Cab 133" WT
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
160,218KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTHC24K57E538045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 538045
- Mileage 160,218 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner No reported accidents Like New Michelin tires 2500 HD rear wheel drive
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.
2010 Kia Rondo EX 198,652 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota 4Runner Limited 178,315 KM $28,600 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Accent L 42,903 KM $8,700 + tax & lic
Email Groh Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
519-653-3112
Alternate Numbers519-240-9554
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2007 GMC Sierra 2500