<p>One Owner     No reported accidents     Like New Michelin tires       2500 HD   rear wheel drive</p>

2007 GMC Sierra 2500

160,218 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2007 GMC Sierra 2500

2WD Reg Cab 133" WT

2007 GMC Sierra 2500

2WD Reg Cab 133" WT

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,218KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTHC24K57E538045

  • Exterior Colour Blue White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 538045
  • Mileage 160,218 KM

One Owner     No reported accidents     Like New Michelin tires       2500 HD   rear wheel drive

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Alloy Wheels

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

519-240-9554
2007 GMC Sierra 2500