2010 BMW X3

128,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW X3

XDRIVE - CLEAN CARFAX - 128000KM

2010 BMW X3

XDRIVE - CLEAN CARFAX - 128000KM

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 BMW X3 XDRIVE

 

CLEAN CARFAX

 

128000KM

 

3.0L INLINE 6CYL

 

AUTOMATIC

 

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

 

2KEYS

 

MICHELIN WINTER TIRES

 

PIRELLI SUMMER TIRES

 

$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2010 BMW X3