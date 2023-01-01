$5,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-267-9444
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
LS
Location
Roxy Auto Inc
115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1
519-267-9444
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10515489
- Stock #: 271
- VIN: 1G1AB5F50A7205883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,328 KM
Vehicle Description
It has 140328 KMS and the asking price is $5499 + Licensing Fee + HST
Car advantages:
5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Hardtop, Cloth Seat, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.
Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car
Engine: 2.2 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel
Interior Colour: Gray
Exterior Colour: White
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.