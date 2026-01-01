$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chrysler 300
LIMITED
2010 Chrysler 300
LIMITED
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
2532 Dundas St S, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
519-242-6485
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,266 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at the condition of this 2010 Chrysler 300 Limited. With super low kms for its age, this car is in superb condition. This car is loaded with options for its day and a/c blows cold. If you’ve been looking for a nice low km full size sedan, you definitely need to come see this one. You will undoubtedly like what you see. Hurry in before it’s gone.
Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
2532 Dundas St S
519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Powertrain
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-242-6485