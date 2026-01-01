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<html> <p>Look at the condition of this 2010 Chrysler 300 Limited. With super low kms for its age, this car is in superb condition. This car is loaded with options for its day and a/c blows cold. If you’ve been looking for a nice low km full size sedan, you definitely need to come see this one. You will undoubtedly like what you see. Hurry in before it’s gone. </p> <br> <p>Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </p> <br> <p>Registered dealer</p> <p>Ventoso Motor Products</p> <p>2532 Dundas St S </p> <p>519-242-6485</p> </html>

2010 Chrysler 300

129,266 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14220107

2010 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

2532 Dundas St S, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

519-242-6485

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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,266KM
VIN 2C3CA3CV8AH193521

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,266 KM

Vehicle Description


Look at the condition of this 2010 Chrysler 300 Limited. With super low kms for its age, this car is in superb condition. This car is loaded with options for its day and a/c blows cold. If you’ve been looking for a nice low km full size sedan, you definitely need to come see this one. You will undoubtedly like what you see. Hurry in before it’s gone.




Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.




Registered dealer


Ventoso Motor Products


2532 Dundas St S


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

High Output

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

2532 Dundas St S, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
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519-242-XXXX

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519-242-6485

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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2010 Chrysler 300