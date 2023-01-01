Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

272,340 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

272,340KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10445472
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE6AC405506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a great little Toyota Corolla in great shape inside and out. Runs and drives great too. This car has features like power locks and windows, cruise control and keyless entry to name a few. This Corolla would make a great first car for a student heading off to college or an everyday driver. These cars are hard to come by and won't last long at this price. Hurry in before it's gone. 
Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer. Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-XXXX

519-242-6485

