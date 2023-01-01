$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2010 Toyota Corolla
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
272,340KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10445472
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE6AC405506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 272,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer. Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2