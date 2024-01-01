Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 DODGE CARAVAN</p><p>131000KM</p><p>3.6L PENTASTAR V6 ENGINE</p><p>STO AND GO REAR SEATS</p><p>POWER WINDOWS </p><p>POWER LOCKS</p><p>KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p>$8995 CERTIFIED + TAX</p><p>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE </p><p>EAGLE AUTO SALES</p><p>519-998-3156</p><p> </p><p>VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD</p>

2012 Dodge Caravan

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Caravan

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

  1. 1710698004
  2. 1710698009
  3. 1710698013
  4. 1710698016
  5. 1710698019
  6. 1710698023
  7. 1710698027
  8. 1710698031
  9. 1710698034
  10. 1710698038
  11. 1710698042
  12. 1710698045
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 DODGE CARAVAN

131000KM

3.6L PENTASTAR V6 ENGINE

STO AND GO REAR SEATS

POWER WINDOWS 

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

$8995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Nissan Versa Note 139,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 118,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage 49,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Caravan