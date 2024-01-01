$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Dodge Caravan
2012 Dodge Caravan
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
131,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 131,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 DODGE CARAVAN
131000KM
3.6L PENTASTAR V6 ENGINE
STO AND GO REAR SEATS
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
$8995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
2017 Nissan Versa Note 139,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 118,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage 49,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Eagle Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Call Dealer
519-998-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2012 Dodge Caravan