**** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***

2012 MITSUBISHI LANCER AWD 137000KM 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX PREVIOUSLY OIL SPRAYED ALL WHEEL DRIVE - SWITCH BETWEEN 2WD 4WD AND 4WD LOCK font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>ALL WHEEL DRIVE - SWITCH BETWEEN 2WD 4WD AND 4WD LOCK</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; $7995 CERTIFIED + TAX FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT 4YEAR/90000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY $1999 PLUS TAX - $4000/CLAIM EAGLE AUTO SALES

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

137,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

AWD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - 137KM

12207477

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

AWD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - 137KM

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,000KM
Good Condition

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

**** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***

 

2012 MITSUBISHI LANCER AWD

 

137000KM

 

1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX

 

PREVIOUSLY OIL SPRAYED

 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE - SWITCH BETWEEN 2WD 4WD AND 4WD LOCK

 

 

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

 

4YEAR/90000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY $1999 PLUS TAX - $4000/CLAIM

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Anti-Lock Brakes

Alloy Wheels

Warranty Available

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer