2012 Mitsubishi Lancer
AWD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - 137KM
AWD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - 137KM
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***
2012 MITSUBISHI LANCER AWD
137000KM
1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
PREVIOUSLY OIL SPRAYED
ALL WHEEL DRIVE - SWITCH BETWEEN 2WD 4WD AND 4WD LOCK
$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
4YEAR/90000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY $1999 PLUS TAX - $4000/CLAIM
EAGLE AUTO SALES
