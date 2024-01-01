Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** GX *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 104486KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

106,486 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA2

GX / MANUAL / AC / POWER GROUP / NO ACCIDENTS

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

GX / MANUAL / AC / POWER GROUP / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,486KM
VIN JM1DE1KY7D0168932

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,486 KM

NO ACCIDENTS *** GX *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 104486KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2013 Mazda MAZDA2