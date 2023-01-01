2013 Nissan Juke

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 4 , 7 2 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10033470

10033470 VIN: JN8AF5MR9DT212526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 184,720 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.