2013 Nissan Juke

184,720 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

S FWD

Location

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

184,720KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10033470
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR9DT212526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,720 KM

Vehicle Description

* Juke Nismo * 6 Speed Manual Turbo * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Push Button Start * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux * Rockford Fosgate Audio System * Black Suede Nismo Seats * Nismo Sport Steering Wheel * Black Suede Headliner * Nismo Sport Wheels * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Rear Child Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Nismo Body Kit *

