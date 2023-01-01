$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Juke
S FWD
184,720KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10033470
- VIN: JN8AF5MR9DT212526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,720 KM
Vehicle Description
* Juke Nismo * 6 Speed Manual Turbo * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Push Button Start * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux * Rockford Fosgate Audio System * Black Suede Nismo Seats * Nismo Sport Steering Wheel * Black Suede Headliner * Nismo Sport Wheels * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Rear Child Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Nismo Body Kit *
