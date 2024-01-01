Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>2013 RAM 1500 BIGHORN - CREW CAB</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>246000KM - ENGINE RUNS SMOOTH! NO LIFTER TICK OR MANIFOLD NOISE.</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>20” WHEELS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>BACK UP CAMERA</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>8.4” DISPLAY WITH UCONNECT - BLUETOOTH</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>4X4 LOW, HIGH, AUTO AND 2WD</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>LEATHER STEERING WHEEL</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>FOG LIGHTS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>DUAL EXHAUST</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>RUNNING BOARDS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>$12995 CERTIFIED + TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOME!</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>4YEAR/90000KM - $1999 PLUS TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>$4000 PER CLAIM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>EAGLE AUTO SALES </span></p>

2013 RAM 1500

246,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

BIGHORN - HEMI - CREW

11952789

2013 RAM 1500

BIGHORN - HEMI - CREW

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 RAM 1500 BIGHORN - CREW CAB

 

246000KM - ENGINE RUNS SMOOTH! NO LIFTER TICK OR MANIFOLD NOISE.

 

20” WHEELS

 

BACK UP CAMERA

 

8.4” DISPLAY WITH UCONNECT - BLUETOOTH

 

4X4 LOW, HIGH, AUTO AND 2WD

 

LEATHER STEERING WHEEL

 

FOG LIGHTS

 

DUAL EXHAUST

 

RUNNING BOARDS

 

$12995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOME!

 

POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

4YEAR/90000KM - $1999 PLUS TAX

$4000 PER CLAIM

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-XXXX

519-998-3156

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

