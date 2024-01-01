$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
BIGHORN - HEMI - CREW
2013 RAM 1500
BIGHORN - HEMI - CREW
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 246,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 RAM 1500 BIGHORN - CREW CAB
246000KM - ENGINE RUNS SMOOTH! NO LIFTER TICK OR MANIFOLD NOISE.
20” WHEELS
BACK UP CAMERA
8.4” DISPLAY WITH UCONNECT - BLUETOOTH
4X4 LOW, HIGH, AUTO AND 2WD
LEATHER STEERING WHEEL
FOG LIGHTS
DUAL EXHAUST
RUNNING BOARDS
$12995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOME!
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE
4YEAR/90000KM - $1999 PLUS TAX
$4000 PER CLAIM
EAGLE AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
Email Eagle Auto Sales
Eagle Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-998-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-998-3156