2013 Subaru WRX STI
4dr Sdn STI w/Tech Pkg
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: JF1GV8J66DL024959
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
2013 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI
195000KM
1 PREVIOUS OWNER, ALL ORGINAL STI WITH NO AFTERMARKET UPGRADES.
2.5L BOXER TURBO INTERCOOLED 4CYL
6SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
POWER SUNROOF
POWER WINDOWS
2 KEYS 2 KEYLESS FOBS
RECENT WORK:
NEW CLUTCH
NEW TIMING BELT, WATERPUMP, HYDRAULIC TENSIONER, AND PULLEYS
ENGINE HAS BEEN RESEALED WITH NEW HEADGASKETS, VALVE COVER GASKETS, FRONT AND REAR MAIN SEALS.
NEW OEM SPARK PLUGS
$18995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTO.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
