2013 Subaru WRX STI

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2013 Subaru WRX STI

2013 Subaru WRX STI

4dr Sdn STI w/Tech Pkg

2013 Subaru WRX STI

4dr Sdn STI w/Tech Pkg

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614515
  • VIN: JF1GV8J66DL024959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI

195000KM

1 PREVIOUS OWNER, ALL ORGINAL STI WITH NO AFTERMARKET UPGRADES. 

2.5L BOXER TURBO INTERCOOLED 4CYL

6SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

POWER SUNROOF

POWER WINDOWS

2 KEYS 2 KEYLESS FOBS

 

RECENT WORK:


NEW CLUTCH

NEW TIMING BELT, WATERPUMP, HYDRAULIC TENSIONER, AND PULLEYS

ENGINE HAS BEEN RESEALED WITH NEW HEADGASKETS, VALVE COVER GASKETS, FRONT AND REAR MAIN SEALS.

NEW OEM SPARK PLUGS

 

$18995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTO.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

