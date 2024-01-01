Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AS-IS *** CONVENIENCE *** REMOTE START *** REVERSE CAMERA *** 7 SEATER *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** POWER LIFTGATE *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 215,785KM </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></strong></span></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Buick Enclave

215,785 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Buick Enclave

CONVENIENCE / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Enclave

CONVENIENCE / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1706552842
  2. 1706552842
  3. 1706552843
  4. 1706552843
  5. 1706552841
  6. 1706552841
  7. 1706552841
  8. 1706552842
  9. 1706552870
  10. 1706552871
  11. 1706552871
  12. 1706552871
  13. 1706552870
  14. 1706552842
  15. 1706552842
  16. 1706552842
  17. 1706552842
  18. 1706552870
  19. 1706552870
  20. 1706552870
  21. 1706552870
  22. 1706552871
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
215,785KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 5GAKRAKD1EJ135401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,785 KM

Vehicle Description

AS-IS *** CONVENIENCE *** REMOTE START *** REVERSE CAMERA *** 7 SEATER *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** POWER LIFTGATE *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 215,785KM 

 

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE / HTD SEATS / AC / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE / HTD SEATS / AC / AUTO 86,960 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey CANADA VALUE PKG / AUTO / AC / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Dodge Journey CANADA VALUE PKG / AUTO / AC / NO ACCIDENTS 114,750 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK / 4WD / REVERSE CAM / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK / 4WD / REVERSE CAM / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS 112,860 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Enclave