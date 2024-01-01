$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Enclave
CONVENIENCE / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Sold As Is
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,785 KM
Vehicle Description
AS-IS *** CONVENIENCE *** REMOTE START *** REVERSE CAMERA *** 7 SEATER *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** POWER LIFTGATE *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 215,785KM
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
