Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>GREAT SUV! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT!</strong> 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT featuring six speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, auto on/off headlights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, SiriusXM™ satellite radio, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, 12V power outlets, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.</p> <p><span style=color:#ff0000><strong> FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p> <p>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</p>

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

124,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKRGKD9EJ326881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23380B
  • Mileage 124,125 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT SUV! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT featuring six speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, auto on/off headlights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, SiriusXM™ satellite radio, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, 12V power outlets, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.



 FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 124,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Black Edition APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Black Edition APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA 45,632 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V Sport HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Honda HR-V Sport HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ 79,740 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Traverse