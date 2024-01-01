2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Menu
Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

123,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAGXEC178149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Laredo 4 X 4 * Push Button Start * Hands Free Calling * Dual Climate Control * Power Driver Seat * Automatic/Manual Mode * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls *  AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic Windows * 12V DC Outlet * Keyless Entry * Roof Rails * Alloy Rims * Rear Wiper * Rear Climate Control *

Price Includes Safety!

FINANCING SPECIALISTS! IN HOUSE INSTANT APPROVALS! EVERYBODY APPROVED. We accept No Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! Proposals! New Immigrants, Students, and more! Our finance specialists will get you the lowest rate guaranteed!

Do you have a trade-in? Or just want to sell?? We offer the most value for your vehicle since there is no middle man because we sell them all in house. Drive it in or just simply email or call us, it is that simple!


Transparent Pricing: No Hidden Fees! Best warranty options at unbeatable prices. Aim for the lowest payments on approved credit.
Credit Solutions for Everyone:
Bad Credit? We're on your side.
No Credit? We've got solutions.
Uber & Skip the Dishes drivers, step right up!
9-Digit SIN? We've got you covered!
Good Credit? Access our exclusive low-interest rates.
We've Got Ontario Covered: From Cambridge to Toronto, and Guelph to Mississauga, we offer premier auto financing options.
Drive Confidently: Ask about our discounted warranty options.
Join the Eagle Family: Dive in at www.eagleautomall.ca. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.
Visit Us: 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3 .



Located at the heart of the tri-city area, Eagle Auto Mall is a beacon of automotive excellence, offering a warm, family-like atmosphere to its diverse community. Specializing in financing Used Cars, Minivans, Trucks, and SUVs, it boasts an impressive selection of over 200 pre-owned vehicles from top manufacturers like Acura, BMW, Ford, Toyota, and more. Eagle Auto Mall excels in providing solutions for those with bad credit, striving to secure the most favorable financing rates for every customer, demonstrating a belief that everyone deserves the opportunity for vehicle ownership.
 
Clear & Simple Pricing:
Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.
Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.
Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.
 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee