NO ACCIDENTS *** BIG HORN *** DIESEL *** 4X4 *** CHROME WHEELS *** CREW CAB *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 176528KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2014 RAM 1500

176,528 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

BIG HORN / DIESEL / 4X4 / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

2014 RAM 1500

BIG HORN / DIESEL / 4X4 / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,528KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LM5ES352448

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,528 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** BIG HORN *** DIESEL *** 4X4 *** CHROME WHEELS *** CREW CAB *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 176528KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2014 RAM 1500