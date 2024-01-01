Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** S *** AUTO *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER / CLOTH *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LOADED *** ONLY 101,906 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2014 Toyota Corolla

101,906 KM

Details Description Features

$15,845

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Corolla

S / AUTO / SUNROOF / LEATHER / 101,906 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

S / AUTO / SUNROOF / LEATHER / 101,906 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,845

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,906KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t1burhe6ec084193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,906 KM

Vehicle Description

*** S *** AUTO *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER / CLOTH *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LOADED *** ONLY 101,906 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2015 Ford Explorer 7 SEATER / 4X4 / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Ford Explorer 7 SEATER / 4X4 / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS 118,760 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X TOURING / AWD / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X TOURING / AWD / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 170,253 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX / MANUAL / HTD SEATS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX / MANUAL / HTD SEATS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 264,620 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,845

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla