2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Account
Sign In
Sunroof * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Backup Camera * Power Seats/Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/ Driver Lumbar Adjustment * Keyless Entry * Eco Mode * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Rubber Floor Mats * Chevrolet MyLink * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB/CD * Hands Free Calling *Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Premium Pioneer Sound System * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Roof Rails *<br /><br /><br /><div><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Price Includes Safety! Auto Financing for used cars, 200 Auto Mall used cars for sale. Trucks for sale. </span><br /><br /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>2015 Chevy Equinox $14,995.00 price is part of the finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br />Check out cars suvs Minivans and trucks https://eagleautomall.ca/used-cars/<br /><br /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>No Hidden Fees! Best price auto warranty. The lowest car payments </span><br /><br /><div>We sell used cars for bad credit car loans, we are the #1 used car dealer, skip the other car dealership and choose from over 200 used vehicle or second hand options:</div><div> </div><div>BMW 32d, Buick Encore, LaCrosse, Cadillac ATS, Escalade, Chevrolet Colorado, Cruze, Equinox, Malibu, Silverado 1500, Spark, Traverse, Trax, Chrysler 200, Grand Caravan, Dodge Charger, Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Ram 1500, Ford Edge, Escape, Explorer, F-150, Fusion, Fusion Hybrid, GMC Acadia, Sierra 1500, Honda Civic, RidgelineHyundai Elantra, Kona, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, Veloster, Venue, Infiniti QX60, Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Grand CherokeeKia Forte, Rio, Seltos, Soul, Mazda CX-3, Mercedes-Benz C300, Mitsubishi RVR, Nissan Altima, Armada, Maxima, Pathfinder, Qashqai, Rogue, Sentra, Titan, Ram 1500, 1500 Classic, Ram 2500, Subaru ImprezaToyota Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Volkswagen Jetta, Passat, Tiguan<br /><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Top money for trade ins, sell your used car trade in at Eagle Auto Sales<br /><br />Used car dealer like 401 Auto, clutch, Wilson, Stricklands come to Eagle Aut Mall your superstore Auto Mall location. Cambridge used cars, Kitchener used cars, Waterloo used cars, Guelph Used Cars, bad credit car loans & financing in cambridge. We accept No Credit car financing! Bad Credit </span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>car loans</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>! Car for Bankruptcy! Car loan for consumer Proposals! New Immigrants or new to country car loan and financing, Student car loans and finasncing. lowest interest rate car and truck financing. lowest car payment. value cars and vale trucks. </span></div><div><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Join the Eagle Family: Dive in at </span><a href=http://www.eagleautomall.ca/ style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>www.eagleautomall.ca</a><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.</span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Visit Us: 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3 .</span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Clear & Simple Pricing:</span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.</span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.</span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.</span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.</span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.</span></div></div><br />

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

165,373 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Sunroof * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Backup Camera * Power Seats/Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/ Driver Lumbar Adjust

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Sunroof * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Backup Camera * Power Seats/Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/ Driver Lumbar Adjust

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 11212376
  2. 11212376
  3. 11212376
  4. 11212376
  5. 11212376
  6. 11212376
  7. 11212376
  8. 11212376
  9. 11212376
  10. 11212376
  11. 11212376
  12. 11212376
  13. 11212376
  14. 11212376
  15. 11212376
  16. 11212376
  17. 11212376
  18. 11212376
  19. 11212376
  20. 11212376
  21. 11212376
  22. 11212376
  23. 11212376
  24. 11212376
  25. 11212376
  26. 11212376
  27. 11212376
  28. 11212376
  29. 11212376
  30. 11212376
  31. 11212376
  32. 11212376
  33. 11212376
  34. 11212376
  35. 11212376
  36. 11212376
  37. 11212376
  38. 11212376
  39. 11212376
  40. 11212376
  41. 11212376
  42. 11212376
  43. 11212376
  44. 11212376
  45. 11212376
  46. 11212376
  47. 11212376
  48. 11212376
  49. 11212376
  50. 11212376
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,373KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALCEKXF6414451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Backup Camera * Power Seats/Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/ Driver Lumbar Adjustment * Keyless Entry * Eco Mode * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Rubber Floor Mats * Chevrolet MyLink * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB/CD * Hands Free Calling *Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Premium Pioneer Sound System * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Roof Rails *


Price Includes Safety! Auto Financing for used cars, 200 Auto Mall used cars for sale. Trucks for sale.

2015 Chevy Equinox $14,995.00 price is part of the finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.

Check out cars suvs Minivans and trucks https://eagleautomall.ca/used-cars/

No Hidden Fees! Best price auto warranty. The lowest car payments

We sell used cars for bad credit car loans, we are the #1 used car dealer, skip the other car dealership and choose from over 200 used vehicle or second hand options: BMW 32d, Buick Encore, LaCrosse, Cadillac ATS, Escalade, Chevrolet Colorado, Cruze, Equinox, Malibu, Silverado 1500, Spark, Traverse, Trax, Chrysler 200, Grand Caravan, Dodge Charger, Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Ram 1500, Ford Edge, Escape, Explorer, F-150, Fusion, Fusion Hybrid, GMC Acadia, Sierra 1500, Honda Civic, RidgelineHyundai Elantra, Kona, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, Veloster, Venue, Infiniti QX60, Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Grand CherokeeKia Forte, Rio, Seltos, Soul, Mazda CX-3, Mercedes-Benz C300, Mitsubishi RVR, Nissan Altima, Armada, Maxima, Pathfinder, Qashqai, Rogue, Sentra, Titan, Ram 1500, 1500 Classic, Ram 2500, Subaru ImprezaToyota Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Volkswagen Jetta, Passat, Tiguan

Top money for trade ins, sell your used car trade in at Eagle Auto Sales

Used car dealer like 401 Auto, clutch, Wilson, Stricklands come to Eagle Aut Mall your superstore Auto Mall location. Cambridge used cars, Kitchener used cars, Waterloo used cars, Guelph Used Cars, bad credit car loans & financing in cambridge. We accept No Credit car financing! Bad Credit car loans! Car for Bankruptcy! Car loan for consumer Proposals! New Immigrants or new to country car loan and financing, Student car loans and finasncing. lowest interest rate car and truck financing. lowest car payment. value cars and vale trucks.
Join the Eagle Family: Dive in at www.eagleautomall.ca. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.
Visit Us: 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3 .
 
Clear & Simple Pricing:
Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.
Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.
Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

Used 2017 Subaru WRX Navigation * Rear View Camera * Quad Exhaust * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * 17 Alloy Wheels * Dunlop Tires * Keyless Entry * 6 Speed for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Subaru WRX Navigation * Rear View Camera * Quad Exhaust * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * 17 Alloy Wheels * Dunlop Tires * Keyless Entry * 6 Speed 184,083 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 HEMI * Navigation * Sunroof * Leather * Sport Performance Hood * Uconnect 8.4 inch Touch/SiriusXM/Hands-free * Steps Bar * Tonneau for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 HEMI * Navigation * Sunroof * Leather * Sport Performance Hood * Uconnect 8.4 inch Touch/SiriusXM/Hands-free * Steps Bar * Tonneau 202,023 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platnium AWD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Leather * Dual Sunroof * Rear View Camera * All Season Mats * Push To Start * Heated/Vented Seats * Steeri for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platnium AWD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Leather * Dual Sunroof * Rear View Camera * All Season Mats * Push To Start * Heated/Vented Seats * Steeri 173,896 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox