2015 Chevrolet Spark
EV LT * Plug In Electric Vehicle * Heated Leather Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Push Button Start * Sport Mo
55,453KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9753427
- VIN: KL8CL6S08FC743526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 55,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
