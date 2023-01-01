Menu
2015 Chevrolet Spark

55,453 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

EV LT * Plug In Electric Vehicle * Heated Leather Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Push Button Start * Sport Mo

Location

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

55,453KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9753427
  • VIN: KL8CL6S08FC743526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 55,453 KM

Vehicle Description

EV LT * Plug In Electric Vehicle * Heated Leather Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Push Button Start * Sport Mode * Power Parking Brake * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Smartphone Link * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Locks * Power Windows * 12V DC Outlet * Automatic Windows * Rear Wiper * Alloy Rims *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

