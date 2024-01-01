$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD * 6 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather Interior * Premium Sony Sound System * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Pus
2015 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD * 6 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather Interior * Premium Sony Sound System * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Pus
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
118,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F86FGA47475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 118,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4WD * 6 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather Interior * Premium Sony Sound System * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Push To Start Ignition * Rear View Camera * Three Zone Climate Control *Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Seats/Lumbar Adjustment * 3 Memorized Driver Seat Settings * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * AC/Heated Seats * Rear Heated Seats * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Front/Rear Parking Sensors * Heated Steering Wheel * Leather Steering Wheel * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/CD/AUX/SD/USB * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Blind Spot Assist * Digital KeyPad Power Lock Driver Door * Emergency Braking Assist * Heated Mirrors * Mobile Internet *
Price Includes Safety!
2015 Ford Explorer Limitied 4WD $21,995.00 price is part of the finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify.
Check out cars suvs Minivans and trucks https://eagleautomall.ca/used-cars/
Clear & Simple Pricing:
Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.
Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.
Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four-Wheel Drive
2015 Ford Explorer